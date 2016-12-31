SPD: Arrest made in W. Shreveport shooting stemming from fight

Shreveport police say someone was walking in the 2400 block of Darien Street when they were shot in the small of their back at 10:05 p.m. Dec. 13. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in west Shreveport.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on December 13 in the 2400 block of Darien Street.

According to police, the victim was out walking when he got into a fight with 21-year-old Leone Samuels.

Moments after the fight, Samuels reportedly fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the lower part of his body.

The victim was taken to University Health with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Samuels was arrested Thursday and is charged with attempted second-degree murder. His bond is set at $300,000.

