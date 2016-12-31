Coats for Kids distribution set Dec. 31 at 2 locations

The Coats for Kids giveaway will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana, 800 W. 70th St. in Shreveport, and Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning, 518 Benton Road in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Thousands of coats collected during the annual KSLA News 12-Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning Coats for Kids drive will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The giveaway will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Those needing coats can pick them up at Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana, 800 W. 70th St. in Shreveport, or Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning, 518 Benton Road in Bossier City.

Photo identification, such as a driver's license, and proof of need are required to pick up a coat.

The following forms of proof are accepted:



• Supplemental Security Income award letter (SSI)



• Food stamp card



• Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) Card award letter



• Unemployment benefits book



• W-2 form to verify income



• Monthly pay stubs or four weekly pay stubs



• Private pension or retirement fund award



• Social Security award letter



• Medicaid card



• A referral letter from a United Way agency or another community service agency on their letterhead.

A Social Security card also is an acceptable form of identification.

The purpose of the Coats for Kids drive is to collect, clean and distribute coats to children in need.

The program has been keeping area children warm since its inception.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.