Police seek help finding man missing since Christmas Eve

Shreveport police are asking for the public to help them find a man who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

Detectives say there is nothing that overtly indicates Eric Wing may have fallen victim to foul play.

At the same time, they are concerned about 41-year-old Shreveport man's well-being and want to ensure he's safe.

A friend told police that Wing last was seen leaving his apartment home in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road sometime Dec. 24.

Wing stands about 5'9" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He last was seen wearing a dark shirt, a white beaded necklace, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Wing to call

the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300, ext. 3,

Shreveport police Detective Jennifer Gaddy at (318) 673-7020, or,

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

