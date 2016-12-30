Police: Homicide rate higher than '15 but not worst it's been

"As we move into 2017, we are going to continue to look at those emerging crime patterns and try to identify ways we can best address those," interim Shreveport Deputy Police Chief Bill Goodin said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

While this year's homicide rate in Shreveport has surpassed those of recent years, authorities point out that it's not as bad as it used to be.

There have been 44 homicides in the city in 2016, up from 28 last year.

Police say the slayings often are relationship-based.

And when the parties involved know one another, it can make it harder to predict and prevent such crime from happening, interim Deputy Police Chief Bill Goodin said.

As Shreveport enters the new year, he said, police will continue to focus resources on things like getting illegal guns off the streets and responding to domestic violence calls.

It's important to remember how far Shreveport has come since the 1990s, when the city was experiencing more than 80 homicides a year, Goodin said.

He credits community-oriented policing with reducing that number.

"We are always evolving. We are always looking at the way we do our business," Goodin said.

"We are going to continue to do that, " he continued. "As we move into 2017, we are going to continue to look at those emerging crime patterns and try to identify ways we can best address those."

