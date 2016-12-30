Level of chlorine in water raises concerns in Dogwood South

Some residents of Dogwood South in Haughton shared these photos of what they say chlorine in their water has done to their bathtubs, sinks, showers and shower curtains. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewers)

The water is staining their sinks and bathtubs blue.

What's worse, it reeks of chlorine that burns their eyes and throats and leaves everything it touches smelling like bleach.

That's what some residents of the Dogwood South neighborhood in Haughton says about what's been coming out of their taps here lately.

Kari Colley said the fumes burned her throat when she gave her children a bath earlier this week.

"It's gross. Nobody wants to take a bath and come out looking like that and smelling like bleach, chlorine.

"I had my kids in the bath and I couldn't even finish bathing them. I just hurried up, washed them off and got them out."

Colley said the water stains bathtubs, sinks and toilets and more.

"We replace shower curtains at least every couple months. The inside liner, you can't get it off. So we just throw it away," she said.

"I buy bottles water. And we only use the tap water, the water out of the refrigerator, for tea or coffee or if it's been boiled."

Colley is not alone.

Several other residents have come forward anonymously to KSLA News 12 with photographs showing blue baths and stains they have to scrub out of their shower floors.

One woman shared a picture of how the water also has stained her dog's water bowl.

Some residents have taken their complaints to their water system.

But on Dogwood South Lane, it's a tale of two different water companies.

Residents of the 100 to 400 blocks are under Consolidated Waterworks with Bossier Parish, which has not reported any problems with its water system.

Residents living beyond the 400 block are under Highland Waterworks in Haughton, the same system of which Colley is a customer.

When customers use less water in the winter, Highland Waterworks owner Bruce Logan explained, more chlorine is needed to keep water lines clean enough to meet state standards.

In 2014, Louisiana passed a law requiring every municipal water system in the state to meet higher chlorine disinfection standards. Under that law, the trace amount of chlorine in water systems has risen to 0.5 milligrams per liter.

"In the winter months, there is less water usage, which causes the water to sit longer in the lines," Logan said.

That raises the risk of chlorine dissolving at a faster rate, "causing the need for the levels to be adjusted," he added.

Logan admitted he raised the chlorine levels to compensate for that.

After KSLA News 12 reached out to him Thursday, he said he went back out to the plant to lower the chlorine levels as much as possible while maintaining state standards.

Logan, who's been in the water business for 40 years, says the water is safe. "It's at my house. I drink it every day. I understand their concern, they just have to bear with it until springtime."

He said he's received four complaints out of 400 customers this year.

Logan said he can do nothing more without compromising the safety of the water for everyone.

"I'm not suggesting they're not sincere. The only thing I can do is what I've done, cut the levels. I understand their concern, but I can't lower my standard."

Colley said Highland Waterworks needs to do more to protect their health.

"We cannot opt out of our water. I think there's other people in the neighborhood who can swap to a different company, but we cannot."

System operators check the water at four different locations every day, Logan said.

Still, some residents said they don't trust the quality of their water.

