Man arrested over shooting in fight near community center

A man is accused of shooting another during a fight Dec. 27 in north Shreveport in which the wounded man's brother also was hurt.

The altercation occurred about 11:45 a.m. that date near David Raines Community Center in the 1600 block of David Raines Road in Shreveport.

Patrol officers on the scene said a group of people had gotten into a fight when one of them pulled out a gun.

Investigators believe 24-year-old David Cortez McKinney, of Shreveport, approached another male and got in a physical altercation with him.

McKinney is accused of shooting a man who tried to break up the fight, police spokesman Bill Goodin said.

McKinney fled after the shooting.

The wounded man and his brother, described as a juvenile, ran to the community center.

The juvenile was treated on the scene and released.

The wounded man was taken to University Health for treatment of a gunshot authorities said was not life-threatening.

McKinney, of the 1600 block of David Raines Road, later surrendered to police detectives.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 on 1 count each of second-degree aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

McKinney was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center at 8:10 p.m. Dec. 29, where he was booked on 1 count each of aggravated

second-degree battery and possession of a firearm and/or concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

He remained in the parish lockup the evening of Dec. 30. His bonds total $90,000.

Caddo Correctional records show this is the third time McKinney has been booked into Caddo Correctional.

He was booked there Aug. 15, 2013, on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and being an in-state fugitive.

Eight months earlier, McKinney was booked into Caddo Correctional on 1 count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

