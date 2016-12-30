Toddler found safe more than 2 miles from his home in ETX

Authorities say 2.5-year-old Jacob Strickland, shown here with his parents, Joyce and Mark Strickland, went missing just after noon Dec. 30. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A helicopter spotted 2.5-year-old Jacob Strickland, shown here being carried by Texas game warden Daniel Kessler, more than 2 miles from the toddler's home in the New Boston, Texas, area the afternoon of Dec. 30. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A toddler reported missing today in East Texas has been found safe.

An extensive search for 2.5-year-old Jacob Strickland had been underway this afternoon in Bowie County. Strickland went missing from his New Boston home just after noon.

Authorities said the boy had been gone only a short time when his parents noticed.

"You feel helpless about the situation," said Mark Strickland, the boy's father. "But you are praying and hoping for the best and, in this situation, we got that."

This is not the first time the younger Strickland has strayed like this, authorities said, but it's the farthest he's ever gone from home.

More than 100 volunteers plus personnel from all Bowie County area first responder agencies took part in the search. Their quest was aided by 2 helicopters. A perimeter was set up around an area of private land along Bowie County Road 2004.

"We are talking about 2 and a half square miles, probably. But it is heavily wooded and everything," John Nichols, of the Bowie County emergency management office, said before the child was found. "So, like I said, it is going to take a little time to get it all sorted out."

Search crews followed his footsteps to a hay meadow where they were able to make contact with him. They say he seemed frightened by one of the helicopters overhead.

"He turned and took a few steps away from us. We thought he might try to run from us," Bowie County game warden Daniel Kessler recalled.

"He appeared to be scared. He was crying. He was muddy. Other than that, he appeared to be OK."

Search crews say they're lucky the toddler stuck to the ATV and foot trails, making it easier to find him.

Kessler was just relieved the situation ended happily.

As for young Jacob, he escaped with only a couple scratches and a torn shirt.

After a bath, he was said to be OK.

His family is thankful to everyone who helped in the search.

"Everybody came to help us when we needed it the most, and we are so appreciative," said Joyce Strickland, the child's mother. "There really isn't words to express how thankful we are to you guys. Most of all, I want to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for bring our son back to us."

