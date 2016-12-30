Undercover investigation leads to drug arrest in Bienville Parish

A monthlong investigation in Bienville Parish landed a woman in jail on 10 drug charges.

Kimyla Smith, 45, of Arcadia, is charged with 4 counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

She's accused of selling the narcotics to undercover agents in December.

And because the transactions reportedly occurred within 2,000 feet of LSU AgCenter's Cooperative Extension Service building in Arcadia, Smith also is charged with 4 counts selling a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) in a drug-free zone.

Smith also faces 1 count each of simple possession of a Schedule II CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Online records indicate she's out of custody after being booked Dec. 30 into Claiborne Parish Detention Center near Homer. Her bonds totaled $500,000.

