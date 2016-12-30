Undercover investigation leads to drug arrest in Bienville Parish

A monthlong investigation in Bienville Parish landed a woman in jail on 10 drug charges.
Kimyla Smith, 45, of Arcadia, is charged with 4 counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
She's accused of selling the narcotics to undercover agents in December.
And because the transactions reportedly occurred within 2,000 feet of LSU AgCenter's Cooperative Extension Service building in Arcadia, Smith also is charged with 4 counts selling a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) in a drug-free zone.
Smith also faces 1 count each of simple possession of a Schedule II CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Online records indicate she's out of custody after being booked Dec. 30 into Claiborne Parish Detention Center near Homer. Her bonds totaled $500,000.
Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.More >>
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
A 17-year-old girl from Kentucky, who was in the area to compete in a softball tournament, is recovering after suffering a shark bite on Sunday, April 2 in Destin.More >>
A 17-year-old girl from Kentucky, who was in the area to compete in a softball tournament, is recovering after suffering a shark bite on Sunday, April 2 in Destin.More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.More >>