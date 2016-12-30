SFD: Smoke detector saved man's life in townhome fire

A Shreveport man escaped a fire at his Highland neighborhood townhouse early Friday morning, and the fire department credits the working smoke detectors in the home.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Friday at the Lakeville Townhomes in the 3700 block of Richmond Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the back of the building. They made their way in and found fire in the kitchen area. the man who lived there had been sleeping upstairs when the smoke detector went off, alerting him to the fire. He was able to make his way out safely with only a minor injury.

Firefighters had the flames under control within 10 minutes.

In addition to the fire damage in the townhouse where the flames broke out, a neighboring townhouse was damaged by smoke.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

The Shreveport Fire Department will install smoke detectors for free to those who call 318-673-6740.

