Keithville home catches fire twice in less than 30 minutes

Firefighters had their work cut out for them after a house caught fire twice Friday morning in Keithville, a town located outside of Shreveport.

Officials say they responded to a home on Ginny Road around 2 a.m. When they arrived, only the back of the house was on fire and they were able to quickly extinguish it.

Firefighters were then called back to the scene 25 minutes later. This time, the entire house was completely engulfed in flames.

Both Caddo Fire District crews and Shreveport Fire Crews responded to the fire the second time around.

The fire is currently under investigation, but investigators are calling it suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

