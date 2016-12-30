Vacant home destroyed in morning fire

Firefighters were busy on Friday morning putting out a fire at in the Allendale neighborhood in Shreveport.

Authorities were called to the 1100 block of Portland Avenue around 3:15 a.m. to a vacant home that was fully engulfed in flame.

It took eight units, 22 firefighters and 23 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to a news release from Shreveport Fire Department.

There were no injuries.

Morning fire crews have been swamped with vacant dwelling fires. This is the sixth vacant dwelling fire week.

The fire is currently under investigation at this time.

