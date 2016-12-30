Marshall, Texas family escapes morning house fire

A morning fire has left a mother and son without a home for the new year in Marshall, Texas.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Coffee Street. A man and his 80-year-old-mother were at the home.

Firefighters on the scene said the pair heard loud noises that sounded like fireworks. The man then saw fire in one of the home's room. They then evacuated the home quickly.

"His primary concern was getting his her out," said Fire Chief Reggie Cooper. "This fire did get a great head start."

The home was then fully involved in flame 20 minutes later. He was injured in a fall while exiting the home.

Cooper said that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

"He was just fortunate enough to be awake and alerted by those loud sounds," Cooper said. "This fire was just rolling tremendously."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Fire crews are monitoring the site.

