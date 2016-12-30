Man in hospital after morning ambush

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in his car outside of a Shreveport apartment complex.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday at the Yorkshire Apartments on Hearne Avenue.

Police say a man was sitting in his car when three armed men approached him and began shooting into his vehicle.

The victim was able to drive away and was later brought to Willis-Knighton North by his girlfriend.

He was shot multiple times and his injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

No names have been released or arrests have been made.

