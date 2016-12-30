Mother, daughter safe after house fire

A mother and daughter are recovering after a house fire early Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of Dupont Street in the Ingleside neighborhood.

Firefighters on the scene said it took eight units, 22 firefighters 28 minutes to put out the blaze.

The house was not equipped with smoke detectors, and the pair escaped safely. There were no injuries.

The fire began in the back of the home. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Shreveport Fire Department is urging people to call them if they do not have smoke detectors. They will come and install them for free.

