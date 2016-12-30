Clerk shot by customer at King Grocery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is in a Shreveport hospital fighting for his life after a shooting on Thursday night.

It happened before 11:30 a.m. at King Grocery in the 3100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Shreveport.

Police say that after an argument with the store clerk, a suspect came back with a gun and shot the clerk in the chest at least once.

The clerk was sent to University Health.

A former employee with King Grocery said that the store recently installed new surveillance cameras due to trouble with locals.

Detectives with Shreveport police are reviewing footage but have not released a description of the shooter.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.