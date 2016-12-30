BPSO: Haughton man wanted on drug, burglary charges

The burglary suspect wanted by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for attempting to break into a Haughton business Christmas day now faces additional charges involving drugs.

Bossier sheriff's detectives are looking for 22-year-old Matthew Barnes, of Haughton, whom they believe is in the Haughton or Minden areas.

About 11 a.m. Christmas Day, he fled from deputies investigating domestic violence involving his pregnant, live-in girlfriend and a 3-year-old child also living in the same home.

Deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, a smoking pipe and rolling papers at his home in the 200 block of Timberline Lane in Princeton (not the 200 block of Lincoln as the Bossier Sheriff's Office now says was incorrectly reported in their Dec. 29 news release).

Barnes is now wanted on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, and resisting an officer after police say he "jerked" away from a deputy and ran from the scene.

Brittany Fissell, 23, was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at 3:06 p.m. Dec. 25 on 1 count each of possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

She remains in the lockup. Her bonds total $16,500.

Later, someone tried to burglarize Beaty Logging.

The owner of the business called deputies about 3:40 p.m. Dec. 25 to report that he had seen a man trying to get into a door on the southeast side of the building in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 80.

The trespasser fled. A search of the area that include a K-9 team was unsuccessful.

The business owner later identified the man as Barnes, authorities said.

In addition to the bond set for $25,000 on the warrant for Barnes for the attempted burglary of Beaty Logging, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says warrants on the drug charges bring his total bond on all charges to $45,500.

Barnes stands 5’9” tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has red/brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information about him or the attempted burglary to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

