Caddo store owner shot in hand during gunplay with intruder

Caddo authorities say the owner of Creamer Furniture was wounded in a hand during an exchange of gunfire when he went to investigate a noise the evening of Dec. 29. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The owner of a Caddo furniture store was wounded in one of his hands during an exchange of gunfire with an intruder the evening of Dec. 29.

Now sheriff's deputies are looking for the person responsible for shooting the owner of Creamer Furniture.

It happened at 7:47 p.m. in the 5100 block of Shreveport-Blanchard Highway (Louisiana Highway 173), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

"Mr. Creamer said that he heard a noise downstairs from his living quarters," Caddo sheriff's Lt. James Bonnette said.

"He walked down the stairs. Somebody rounded the corner and started shooting a firearm toward him. He shot back."

Caddo Fire District 1 personnel took the store owner to Willis-Knighton North for treatment.

It was not immediately known whether the other person was wounded.

"It doesn't show to be any evidence outside of that door," Bonnette said.

Detectives don't yet have description of him but said they intend to review video from store surveillance cameras.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call the sheriff's office at (318) 675-2170 and ask for the detectives' office.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.