Closing of Genghis Grill surprises employees, customers alike

Employees and customers of a Shreveport restaurant say they were shocked by its sudden closure this week.

Dec. 27 started as a normal business day at Genghis Grill.

"We were running it, we had our prep, we had a truck order just come in," said Jessica Vance, manager of the restaurant in the 7400 block of Youree Drive.

Then representatives of the company's corporate office came in just after 4 p.m. and told employees the restaurant was closing.

Vance said she asked why and was told that there was a rental disagreement and that the company had lost the location.

She also was told to wait until the remaining customers had left and that would be it.

"I'm like, this is kinda really messed up. No notice or anything. Nobody knew."

A sign now on the door reads:

"We are sad to be leaving but we are not going far. We have decided to close our location at 7435 Youree Drive. We thank you for your support and patronage. Please visit us at one of our other locations."

The sign also states that the nearest location is in Longview, Texas, and that all coupons, gift cards and loyalty rewards will be accepted at that and any other Genghis Grill location.

Hanging right next to that sign is a posting about what the Shreveport store's hours would have been New Year's eve.

D'Andrea Dorsey ate at the restaurant Dec. 21, came back the next day and bought three $40 gift cards as Christmas presents.

Now she's hoping to get a refund.

"The people for whom we bought the gift cards, they are not willing or able to drive to Longview just to eat at Genghis."

Patrons and employees alike say they just wish there had been some notice given.

"I'm just disappointed in the fact that the corporate office didn't give more notice or say you are going to be shut down in however many days, so management would have known to give customers that information before we bought the gift cards," Dorsey said.

"At least let the workers know they need to start looking for another job," Vance said.

She estimates 15 to 20 people worked at the restaurant. They were told to file for unemployment.

"Even filing for unemployment, that takes time," Vance said.

As of this report, KSLA News 12 had received no response to calls made and emails sent to the Genghis Grill corporate office.

So what do you do if you have gift cards to a business that closes?

The Better Business Bureau in Shreveport says it all depends on the company's refund policy, which usually is stated on a receipt or in the lobby of the business.

You also can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

