Afternoon wreck stalls travel on eastbound I-30

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

There's been another major crash today on Interstate 30 just west of Texarkana, Ark.

Video shows traffic near the Flying J truck stop once again is moving, albeit slowly, in both directions.

At one point, eastbound traffic was backed up as far as 2 miles because a tractor-trailer rig was blocking the eastbound lanes.

It looked like a second vehicle might have been involved and wound up in the median.

There's no word as yet on whether anyone was hurt.

Less than a mile away, another wreck this morning led to a dramatic rescue.

