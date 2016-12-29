Witnesses: Car hit woman then backed up, went around, fled

Witnesses say a woman was crossing in front of this bus when she was hit by a car the afternoon of Dec. 29 in Shreveport. (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)

A woman has been taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Shreveport.

Now police are searching for the white Chevrolet car that left the scene.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 2:14 p.m. on Linwood Avenue at West 72nd Street.

At least 2 witnesses told officers on the scene that the woman was struck after she got off a SporTran bus along the busy, 4-lane road.

She was walking in front of the bus to cross the street when she was hit by a speeding car, the witnesses said.

The impact flipped her into the air, and she landed in the lane of travel.

"It was horrific," witness Jackie Jackson said. "I mean, she hit the corner of the car and she flew in the air. ... She flew high and she just hit the ground.

"It was like a movie. I've never seen nothing like that before."

The driver then backed up the car, drove around the injured woman and sped off. It last was seen making a hard left turn onto West 73rd Street.

"Instead of him stopping or even trying to stop, he just kept going, kept on going down the street. She flew in the air," said witness Jeret Jackson.

Skip Pinkston, of the Shreveport Fire Department, said medic units took one person to a local hospital for treatment.

The female, age unavailable, was complaining of leg and facial pain, Shreveport police spokesman Bill Goodin said.

At this point, he said, indications are that her injuries are not life-threatening.

Jackie Jackson said the woman was conscious and trying to call someone after being hit, physically trying to move herself off the street.

"I made sure she didn't move because she was still in shock. She was trying to get up. She wanted to get up," said Jackson.

"She's strong. She's a strong woman. I couldn't imagine no other woman or anybody surviving a hit like that," Jeret Jackson said.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.