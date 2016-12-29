Daily parking rates rising Jan. 1 at Shreveport Regional Airport

A free cell phone waiting lot will open Friday at the Shreveport Regional Airport to alleviate congestion on the curbside passenger area. Airport officials say the curbside area becomes very congested with non-stop Allegiant flights to Orlando and the increased number of summer passengers.

A free cell phone waiting lot will open Friday at the Shreveport Regional Airport to alleviate congestion on the curbside passenger area. Airport officials say the curbside area becomes very congested with non-stop Allegiant flights to Orlando and the increased number of summer passengers.

A free cell phone waiting lot will open Friday at the Shreveport Regional Airport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A free cell phone waiting lot will open Friday at the Shreveport Regional Airport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Regional Airport is coming off a rocky year that saw declining numbers in passengers flying out of Shreveport Regional.

Shreveport Regional Airport is coming off a rocky year that saw declining numbers in passengers flying out of Shreveport Regional.

There's now a cellphone lot where visitors can wait for arriving passengers for free then proceed to the customer curbside area in front of the terminal once their passengers have arrived. (Source: flyshreveport.com)

Starting Jan. 1, daily parking rates are rising by $1 to $2 at Shreveport Regional Airport. Plus, $1 will only be worth 15 minutes in the VIP/QuickPark lot. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The cost to park at Shreveport Regional Airport is rising.

Daily rates are rising by $1 to $2 starting Jan. 1. Plus, $1 will only be worth 15 minutes in the VIP/QuickPark lot.

VIP/QuickPark lot: $12 a day or $1 for every 15 minutes. The current rates are $10 a day and $1 for every 20 minutes.

Short-term parking: $10 a day, up from $9. It still will cost $1 for every 20 minutes.

Long-term parking: $9 a day. The fee that continues only through Dec. 31 is $8. Otherwise, the rate remains $1 for every 20 minutes.

“No one likes rate increases, including us at the airport," Airports Director Henry L. Thompson says in a news release. "But, unfortunately, with rising costs and the need for improvements, the airport has to increase its fees in 2017.

Other changes

Beginning Jan. 1, motorists will have to start shouldering the taxes levied on parking fees.

The VIP/Quick Park lot soon will be automated and require a valid credit card to enter or leave.

There's now a cellphone lot where visitors can wait for arriving passengers for free then proceed to the customer curbside area in front of the terminal once their passengers have arrived. The lot opened earlier this year.

The increased fees come with plans for at least $500,000 in capital improvements by SP Plus (SP+) Parking, the company that will manage the airport's paid parking lots.

"These changes will also help keep costs as low as possible for airlines, which will help in our recruitment efforts for additional airline service,” Thompson said.

The parking improvements are to include new computers and parking equipment.

The statement describes the new rates as still very affordable.

These rates remain well below many surrounding airports such as DFW International, which recently raised parking rates to $24 per day.

SP Plus (SP+) Parking's airport division manages 72 parking lots, transportation service and related programs.

For a map of parking areas at Shreveport Regional, click here.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.