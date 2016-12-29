Family escapes morning fire in west Shreveport

A family in west Shreveport awoke to find their home on fire Thursday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

It happened around 3:15 a.m. in a bedroom of a house in the 7200 block of Beaufort Way.

Firefighters on the scene said the adults were able to exit the home safely before first responders arrived.

The fire was under control within five minutes, and firefighters began ventilating the home shortly after.

The cause is unknown. There were no injuries.

