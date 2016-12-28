Police release surveillance video of thieves stealing ATM

Must-see video released today by Texarkana, Texas, police shows thieves making off with an ATM in an unbelievable fashion.

The theft of the automated teller machine happened about 2 a.m. Dec. 23.

It was taken from the drive-through on the north side of the Red River Federal Credit Union branch in the 2700 block of University Avenue.

Video from surveillance cameras shows how a skylift stolen from a nearby construction site was used to uproot the ATM.

The driver of the lift can be seen at one point, but he appears to be wearing something over his face.

The skylift then was used to load the ATM into an awaiting U-Haul truck, which authorities say also had been stolen.

The thieves then abandoned the skylift and made off in the truck.

The U-Haul last was seen headed south on University Avenue, police said.

Authorities have not disclosed how much cash was in the ATM when it was stolen.

Texarkana, Texas, police are urging anyone with any information about the theft to call them at (903) 798-3116.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.