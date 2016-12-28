Fireworks vendors hope for better New Year's holiday sales

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University Cheerleading team has apparently responded to claims of prostitution and other misconduct allegedly made in an anonymous letter sent to the school’s president, calling them false accusations that have led to harassment on campus and on social media.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University Cheerleading team has apparently responded to claims of prostitution and other misconduct allegedly made in an anonymous letter sent to the school’s president, calling them false accusations that have led to harassment on campus and on social media.More >>
Evansville police have made an arrest in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
Evansville police have made an arrest in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>