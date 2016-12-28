Fireworks vendors hope for better New Year's holiday sales

The countdown underway now applies to more than just end-of-the-year celebrations.

It also involves businesses that depend on people spending money as they celebrate. Those include fireworks vendors.

Every year at this time, thousands of people throughout the ArkLaTex visit fireworks stands to pick up some pyrotechnic displays to usher in the new year. And it's big business.

"Uh, dynamite, I think. Yeah, dynamite," 8-year-old Jayden Robbins said as he picked up a small red stick from inside his basket.

He and his dad, Jonas, were shopping at a fireworks business in southwest Shreveport.

To say Jayden is a fan of fireworks is, well, putting it mildly.

On a scale "from 1 to 10, I'd say the highest number in the world," Robbins explained.

That's pretty high.

And he's not alone.

Managers of several fireworks businesses visited Dec. 28 said they're expecting a jump in sales this year compared to last year at this time, some by as much as 10 percent, especially since this New Year's Eve falls on a Saturday.

Every fireworks stand is a bit different in terms of its location and the clients it serves. Some might have an average sale of $200, while at others that might be much lower. At a fireworks stand at Jewella Avenue at Greenwood Road in Shreveport, for example, each customer's sale averages $25 to $45.

Assistant manager Christina Bailey said the business typically has 2 types of customers.

"They're looking for something that is cost-effective for the kids, or something that's gonna really bring it. Something that's going to be big and loud, usually loud. They love loud in this neighborhood. Everyone says, 'Which one is the loudest?'"

And, sure enough, customer Jonathan Boone came look for good deals for his 5 children.

His favorite part of the fireworks is watching their reactions, Boone said. "Yeah, yeah. (It's) pretty cool, sit back and watch how much fun they have with the fireworks."

Final sales figures for fireworks may all depend on whether the rain holds off.

The businesses will stop selling fireworks by 10 p.m. New Year's Day.

