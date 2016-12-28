Family of slain Shreveport man hits the streets for justice

The fliers contain his photo and the Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers telephone number. They also remind people there's a $1,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Glen Turner's family handed out 200 fliers like these in Shreveport's Cherokee Park area on what would have been his 33rd birthday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Regina Walker remembers exactly what she was doing about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18, leaving her 32-year-old son Glen Turner at her house while she went shopping for her grandchildren.

"I was taking my grandson to the mall to get school clothes," Walker remembered. "Five minutes after we left home, I got a call and they said he had been shot six times."

Walker drove home to find her son lying in her front yard in the 800 block of Navaho Trail.

"We're screaming, telling him to hold on. But before they left with him, he was already gone."

Turner's death remains under investigation. No arrest has been made.

On Dec. 28, what would have been Turner's 33rd birthday, his family set out again to help try to find his killer.

Instead of celebrating, they passed out fliers containing his photo and the Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers telephone number. They also remind people there's a $1,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

"Hopefully, someone will come forward and just speak up what they know," Turner's sister Yvette Turner-Anderson said.

"If it were their child, their mother, their brother, they would want us," echoed Turner's aunt Cherrie Turner.

Glen Turner leaves behind a son and memories his family can't forget.

"His smile," Walker mentioned.

"His total respect. Just 'Yes, ma'am. No, ma'am,'" Cherrie Turner recalled.

"Regardless of what it was, if he had a penny, you had a penny," said Turner's cousin Teronica Turner. "That's just the kind of person that he was."

Shreveport has recorded 44 homicides this year, up from 28 in 2015.

For now, flowers mark the corner of the yard where one of those people lost his life.

And Turner's family wants his killer arrested and put behind bars.

"They don't have a heart. They belong to the devil," Walker said. "It takes a devil to come to someone's house and kill their son."

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.