Videos give exclusive look at officer averting suicide by cop

"I've got a gun; I've got a gun," the driver can be heard telling officers. Later, he got out of the car and appears to motion toward officers as if he's armed. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Ark., Police Chief Bob Harrison (left) and others review video of a traffic stop the morning of Dec. 28. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Videos show how a Texarkana, Ark., police officer kept a traffic stop from taking a potentially deadly turn the morning of Dec. 28.

The tense moments were captured by a police unit dash camera and an officer's body camera.

"I've got a gun; I've got a gun," the driver of a car can be heard telling officers.

The man said he did not want to go to jail and placed his hand behind his back as if he was reaching for a weapon, Texarkana, Ark., police Sgt. Jeremy Gordon said.

The officers told the man to put his hands up and to get on his knees.

He got out of the vehicle but would not comply with the officers' orders.

Later, he appears to motion toward officers as if he's armed.

What one of those officers did next kept the encounter from escalating.

"When he is making motions as if he is armed or concealing a firearm, it's a split-second, instantaneous decision on the part of the officer and the suspect," Gordon said.

Instead of using deadly force, the officer used pepper spray on 24-year-old Sean Basham.

"The guy wanted to commit suicide by cop," Police Chief Bob Harrison said.

"And the officers used extreme judgment in taking the time to try and work through this for a very successful outcome."

Basham was taken to the Bi State Justice Center, where he was booked on multiple charges including resisting arrest and felony threatening.

"This is what officers face on a daily basis, and this officer had to make a decision in a split second," Harrison said.

A search of the car turned up no weapon.

"To be honest, they could have been justified in using deadly force ...," Gordon said.

