Harrison County, TX, authorities warn about telephone scams

Some East Texas residents report having received calls purportedly from the Internal Revenue Service, authorities say.

"This is nothing new, but many of the 'old' scams are surfacing again," Harrison County, Texas, sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb said.

Most commonly, he added, the caller claims that the IRS is conducting an audit and that a fee must be paid to avoid the audit.

The caller posing as an IRS representative might call several times and threaten to seize property or assets, Webb said.

The person who answers the call is asked to buy a loadable, prepaid debit or credit card then call a telephone number to transfer the funds.

"If this transaction is completed, there is nothing that law enforcement can do," Webb said.

"The scammers are anonymous and the telephone number that they call from is always a cell phone and they may give you several telephone numbers to call. The scammers are typically outside the jurisdiction of the United States and recovery of funds is fruitless."

Businesses are the targets of a similar scam.

The caller claims a business is violating federal law then solicits money in the form of a loadable, prepaid debit or credit card.

"It operates on the same basis as the IRS scam," Webb said. "It’s always about sending money to the scammer quickly.

"If you hesitate, they will escalate the threat and may become argumentative and cussing to you as a method of intimidation."

Webb recommends that you never provide account information over the telephone to a random caller.

Engaging with a scammer usually will result in that scammer sharing your information with others, he added.

