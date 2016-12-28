3-vehicle wreck sends 1 into edge of lake; 1 person hurt

One person has been taken to a hospital following a wreck that sent one of three vehicles into the edge of Cross Lake in Shreveport.

It happened this afternoon in the area of Cross Lake Plaza and Ford Park.

Police on the scene said it appears a car ran a stop sign then was T-boned by a Chevrolet Suburban. The car then was struck by a Nissan Rogue.

The car went off the roadway several feet and wound up with its passenger front tire in the water.

The person who was in that vehicle has been taken to University Health for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show 8 Fire Department units responded to a rescue call at 2:29 p.m. between South Lakeshore Drive and Yarbrough Road. The number on the scene has since fallen to 5.

Two minutes later, 4 Shreveport police units were sent to a wreck on South Lakeshore Drive between Yarbrough and Municipal Pier roads.

This is a developing story.

Further details are not yet available.

KSLA News 12 will update this story here online and on air as new information becomes available.

