Bossier releases surveillance images of Sonic robbery suspect - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier releases surveillance images of Sonic robbery suspect

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook) (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook)
(Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook) (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier Crime Stoppers have released surveillance images of a man who allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant on Christmas Eve. 

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Sonic Drive-In in the 2800 block of Barksdale Boulevard, according to a Crime Stoppers Facebook Post. 

While the restaurant was closing, an employee outside the building was forced to go back inside the restaurant's kitchen by a man with his face partially hidden. 

Inside, the man took an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. 

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly