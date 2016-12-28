Bossier releases surveillance images of Sonic robbery suspect

Bossier Crime Stoppers have released surveillance images of a man who allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Sonic Drive-In in the 2800 block of Barksdale Boulevard, according to a Crime Stoppers Facebook Post.

While the restaurant was closing, an employee outside the building was forced to go back inside the restaurant's kitchen by a man with his face partially hidden.

Inside, the man took an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

