Man accused of possessing black tar heroin, crystal meth

One person remains in jail as a result of a drug investigation in DeSoto Parish.

Sheriff's deputies say 39-year-old Joey M. Comoza, of Mansfield, was arrested after narcotics agents found him in possession of an ounce of black tar heroin and an ounce of crystal methamphetamine.

A search of a residence also turned up a large amount of drug paraphernalia commonly used in the consumption of narcotics, authorities said.

The street value of the drugs was estimated to be about $2,700.

Deputies say Comoza later admitted to both using and selling the drugs.

He is being held in the Desoto Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on 1 count each of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance with the intent to distribute.

The arrest prompted DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle to stress how dangerous heroin, especially black tar heroin, is to consume.

Anyone with information related to any illegal narcotics use or distribution is asked to contact our office at (318) 872-3956.

