Maintenance building catches fire at Shreveport golf course

Crews worked to put out a fire at the Southern Trace golf course off Norris Ferry Road. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a blaze broke out on a golf course in Southern Trace.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Norris Ferry Road.

Fire department spokesman Skip Pinkston said a metal storage shed on the golf course caught fire. He said the building stored things like lawn mowers and golf carts.

It took 24 crews from both Shreveport and Caddo Parish fire departments a little over 30 minutes to put out the blaze, according to Pinkston.

Pinkston says the building is a total loss.

Fire investigators had to wait for crews to put out hot spots before they could begin their investigation into what started the fire.

