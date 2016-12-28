Fire damages garage in Bossier Parish

Bossier Parish firefighters worked to put out a blaze Wednesday morning after a garage went up in flames.

Bossier Parish Fire District 4 responded at around 4:30 a.m. to the fire in the 100 block of Kingston Rd.

When they got there, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the garage. They had the blaze under control by 5:15 a.m. after cutting into the garage to find hotspots.

The garage was not attached to the owner's home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

