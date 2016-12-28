High speed chase driver booked on multiple charges

A man crashed a stolen car into a pole after leading police on a high-speed chase in Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Arkansas police have released the charges for a man who led officers on a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.

Jason Benson, 26 has been charged with fleeing from an officer, theft, driving while intoxicated, and violating the implied consent to chemical analysis of body substances law.

Texarkana, TX police first spotted the man driving what was reported as a stolen car. They pulled him over but he drove off and got away.

Later that night around 9:45 p.m., Arkansas State Police spotted the same car on the state line. They pulled him over, ran the license plate and found out the car was stolen. During the process, the suspect drove off again.

Police say the driver led them on a high-speed chase back and forth through Texarkana on both sides of the state line. They later caught up with him on East 9th Street in Texarkana, AR.

Police used something called a "pit maneuver" that caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a pole.

Benson was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later booked into Miller County Jail.

