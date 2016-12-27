Empty buildings can be a breeding ground for fire, crime

An investigation is underway after a building erupts into flames with no utilities hooked up.

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a vacant house went up in flames early Saturday morning in the Queensborough neighborhood. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of Stonewall St.

Shreveport Fire officials say a house is a total loss after a blaze damaged the home and another building adjacent to it.

Shreveport Fire officials say a house is a total loss after a blaze damaged the home and another building adjacent to it. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12 Photojournalist)

It took more than a dozen fire crews about an hour to put out a blaze in the 4400 block of Ledbetter Friday morning. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

When vacant, abandoned buildings catch fire, officials say, the blazes tend to grow larger before anyone notices. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The houses involved in the fires about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 27 near Wall at Marshall streets and 2.5 hours earlier in the 900 block of Baker Street both had been abandoned. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two of the Shreveport houses that separate fires destroyed within hours of one another early the morning of Dec. 27 were empty.

And such abandoned properties represent a far larger problem than many may realize.

As it turns out, Shreveport has thousands of such abandoned properties. And they create their own set of problems for the city.

Fire officials say it remains unclear what started the blazes in the 2 vacant houses.

Such situations lead to questions like who might have been inside despite, in some instances, no utilities being hooked up?

While the one on Wall Street has been vacant for two years, fire officials later confirmed, it still had electrical service connected to the house.

The Baker Street house also has been vacant for several years. It had no utilities connected.

"That tends to make you suspicious anyway that something had to cause this fire," said Chief Scott Wolverton, of the Shreveport Fire Department.

That's just one reason such empty or abandoned properties often are described as a breeding ground for fire or crime.

And when such buildings catch fire, officials said, the blazes tend to grow larger before anyone notices.

These fires also can be more dangerous for firefighters, especially inside the structures, Wolverton said. "Foundation-wise and stability. So any time you add fire to that, it makes it a dangerous operation, especially for firefighters working inside a home."

There are more than 5,500 neglected or abandoned properties in Shreveport alone, according to Gary Norman, the city's chief building official.

He cautions anyone who is considering walking away from such a property. You still could be on the hook financially, at least partially, he said.

So-called adjudicated property is property that's been placed in the hands of the state or local government if property taxes haven't been paid.

But that takes time.

Until then, the person who walked away still owns it even if a house is in such bad shape that it must be demolished.

"And then they'll be billed for them and it'll be put on their taxes as a lien," Norman said.

And that's not cheap to pay for demolition.

Unfortunately for taxpayers, the city gets stuck with the lion's share of such bills.

And it has only so much money to remove this blight from neighborhoods.

The city has just less than $500,000 in the budget each year to cover the costs of demolishing abandoned structures, Norman said.

