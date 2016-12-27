Warrant amnesty exceeds goal; 88 car seats donated

People with outstanding warrants in Texarkana have a way to clear themselves of trouble by handing over a new children's car seat to police.

Warrant amnesty in exchange for car seats under way in Texarkana

Eighty-eight child car seats were collected this holiday season in exchange for a clean slate with the law.

The Texarkana, Ark., District Court program allowed people with outstanding warrants to avoid jail time and fines in exchange for a brand-new, in-box children's car seat.

"We had just as many mothers call in trying to get information on how they could get a car seat to the child," said Pe'Tree Banks, court dockets coordinator for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. "I think, in all, it was a great program for both the person with the warrant as well as the mother needing a car seat."

The judge had set the goal at 50 car seats. By the end of the two-week program, the total collected exceeded that by 38.

In addition to helping clear outstanding warrants, the program was designed to raise awareness of Arkansas' child restraint laws and to reduce injuries due to motor vehicle crashes.

The car seats collected were turned over to the Texarkana-based Safety Baby Program headed by Deanna O'Malley

"Our program is fully funded through grants. So having these car seats through the amnesty program is going to take a little less legwork from all of us," she said. "So we can start providing more services without having to do all the behind-the-scene grant writing and grant reporting."

The Safety Baby Program covers a 6-county area of Southwest Arkansas.

Officials say they hope to have another amnesty event in the future.

