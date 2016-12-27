Come summer, it won't look like the 'same old Bossier'

Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City has been reopened between Traffic and Watson streets. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Some buildings are expected to be demolished in January as part of the revitalization of downtown Bossier City along Barksdale Boulevard.

Special projects coordinator Pam Glorioso recently told Bossier City Council members that 27 properties, including the former Bossier School Board building, were bought and are being relocated or demolished to make way for the $2.8 million project.

"Those have been used for the past month and a half by the Fire Department and the sheriff's department and other agencies for practicing in those buildings," she said Dec. 20. "Those now will be demolished in January.

"Only six remaining single-family houses have now been vacated, and those will be demolished as well."

The revitalization, which is expected to be completed by summer, is an effort to breathe new life into what some have called the "same old Bossier."

"It's going to give an entirely clean look to the center of Bossier, which is what we're aiming for," Glorioso told council members.

Barksdale Boulevard was uprooted for the Bossier City "Re-envisioning Project," causing a lot of pain Downtown Ink, one of the area's resident businesses.

For a time, it "... was all dirt out front. So everybody had to come to the back," manager Stacy Winchester said. "So that pretty much creeped our business down to nothing."

Winchester said she and other Downtown Ink leaders are most excited for the new sidewalks and bicycle paths in front of the business. "Everybody walking back and forth, seeing our lights, seeing our business, coming in up and down the street and eat and drink and then come get tattooed."

Nine months into the project, the street slowly is being reopened. Barksdale Boulevard now is open between Traffic and Watson streets.

And the vision of the area's future is becoming clearer.

Winchester hopes it will be an area of which locals can be proud.

"It's about time that something happened on this side of the river. Instead of just having downtown Shreveport, now we'll have all of this to have things to do."

Bossier City special projects leaders report that the new sidewalks in front of the stores will be the last phase of the project.

They also warn that the entire corridor will be shut down again the first week of May for the final asphalt laying.

Bossier City leaders plan to hold the grand opening for the city's revamped downtown area June 1.

