Caddo commissioner quits

Longtime Caddo Commissioner Kenneth "Ken" Epperson is resigning from office.

The Louisiana secretary of state's office received an email Dec. 20 notifying it of the District 12 representative's resignation effective Dec. 31, spokeswoman Meg Casper said.

The Louisiana elected officials database maintained by the secretary of state's office already shows a vacancy in the District 12 Caddo Commission seat.

But Caddo Parish government has yet to receive the resignation letter or any word from the secretary of state's office, spokeswoman Krystle Grindley said .

Once the Caddo Commission is notified by the secretary of state's office, she said, the parish will appoint someone to represent District 12 on an interim basis.

Because more than a year remains in Epperson's term, the parish then will schedule an election so voters can choose his successor.

Epperson, who is in his 21st year as a Caddo commissioner, is the first Caddo commissioner to have been elected in 2 separate districts.

He represented District 6 from Jan. 13, 1992, to Jan. 12, 2004, when he was forced out by term limits.

Epperson moved to west Caddo Parish and, after a 4-year hiatus from the Caddo Commission, was first elected to represent the nearly 119-square-mile District 12. His first term began Jan. 14, 2008. Epperson's third and current term as District 12's representative expires Jan. 13, 2020.

Commissioners' next scheduled meeting is set for Jan. 3.

Click here to view a map of Caddo Commission District 12.

