Authorities ID Shreveporter as man found dead in Red River

Authorities have yet to determine how 51-year-old Shelton Audrees, of Shreveport, died, the Caddo coroner's office reports. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Investigators used fingerprints to identify the man whose body was found Dec. 26 in Red River just south of the I-20 bridge, the Caddo coroner's office reports. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man is the person whose body was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26 in Red River.

Caddo sheriff's investigators used fingerprints to identify him as 51-year-old Shelton Audrees, the Caddo coroner's office reports.

Shreveport Fire Department personnel recovered Audrees from the river just south of the Interstate 20 bridge.

His body was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where an autopsy was performed Dec. 27.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.