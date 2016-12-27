Man shot, brother injured during fight near Shreveport community center

It is unclear where the shooting took place. Police have an area in the 1600 block of David Raines Road taped off as they continue their investigation. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the lefg near the David Raines Community Center. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot and his brother was injured during a fight late Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near the David Raines Community Center. It is unclear where the shooting took place.

Police on scene say a group of people got into a fight and one of them pulled a gun and shot the victim in the leg. The wounded man and his brother, described as a juvenile, then ran to the community center.

The man who was shot was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries. His brother was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police have an area in the 1600 block of David Raines Road taped off as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.