2 in custody after Shreveport armed robbery

2 people are in custody accused of robbing a Family Dollar in the 600 block of West 70th Street at gunpoint. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

Two people are in custody after Shreveport police say they robbed a dollar store at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Family Dollar in the 600 block of West 70th Street near Wallace Avenue.

Police say the suspects were still at scene when they arrived and took off running shortly after.

Officers on the scene of a fire investigation a few blocks away on West 74th Street caught the robbery suspects. Police say those officers also found the suspects' guns and recovered the stolen cash.

Police say there were people in the store at the time of the robbery but so far, no injuries have been reported.

