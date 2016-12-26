Independence Bowl kicks off today

Football fans have made their way to Shreveport for 2016's Camping World Independence Bowl.

WATCH LIVE click here.

Kickoff will be held at 4 p.m.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Vanderbilt Commodores will duke it out for this year's title.

Both teams have 6 wins and 6 losses.

For fans watching from home, the game will be shown on ESPN2.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

