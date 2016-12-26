Woman killed by train in Zwolle identified by authorities

The identity of a woman killed by a moving train in Zwolle on Christmas Eve has been released by authorities.

Kimberly Stonedale, 57, had moved to Zwolle from New Orleans about a month ago, according to Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on the train tracks near St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Investigators were able to get video footage from the train.

In the video showing Stonedale's last moments, she is seen walking towards the train in the center of the tracks.

The footage shows her walking with her hands up, holding a beer can.

Operators sounded the train's horn several times, Stonedale she kept walking towards the train.

In her final moments, the footage shows Stonedale quickly turning to the right, as if to leave the tracks.

She was killed on impact. The train was said to be going about 40 mph.

Stonedale's autopsy was finished on Monday. Toxicology results are pending.

She had no relatives in the area. Next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.