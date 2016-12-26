3 arrested, accused of shooting teen on Christmas Day

Three men are in jail following the shooting of a teenager in Vivian on Christmas Day.

It happened around 3 p.m. in a parking lot at Monterrey Hills Apartments Sunday.

Police say the men went to the complex to continue an argument that started earlier in the day at a separate location with another man. Afterward, the suspects, who were in two vehicles, pulled to the edge of the parking lot and allegedly fired back into a crowd that was standing outside.

17-year-old Tymon Sanders was visiting family at the apartment and hit in the thigh. He was taken to North Caddo Hospital. Another woman, 30-year-old Portia Ashley, was grazed by a bullet while getting into her car. She was treated at the scene.

The three suspects later turned themselves in. Darius Owens, 24 and 23-year-old Demetrius Owens each face a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Joshua Martin was charged with being a principal to attempted first-degree murder.

