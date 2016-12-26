Body discovered in Red River near Stoner Boat Launch

Shreveport Fire Department is working to recover a body in the Red River.

Firefighters on scene confirmed a body was found in the river shortly after 11:30 a.m. just north of Stoner Boat Launch.

The age, gender and identity of the body is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has crews on scene and will provide more details as they become available.

