Body discovered in Red River near Stoner Boat Launch

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA

Shreveport Fire Department is working to recover a body in the Red River.

Firefighters on scene confirmed a body was found in the river shortly after 11:30 a.m. just north of Stoner Boat Launch.

The age, gender and identity of the body is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has crews on scene and will provide more details as they become available.

