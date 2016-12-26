Teen arrested, accused of shooting 14 year-old while playing with gun

A teenager is facing charges after police say he shot his cousin while playing with a handgun Saturday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 5800 block of Attaway Street.

Police say a 14-year-old was shot in the torso area and taken to University Health with that were described as life-threatening injuries.

Initially, police believed he was shot as a result of an armed robbery. Based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives learned several men who knew the victim, including his cousin, were in the home playing with a handgun when it discharged.

Police say 19-year-old Jarrett Thigpen allegedly hid the gun in a nearby field where police later found it.

Thigpen, of the 1900 block of Hickory Street, was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon.

