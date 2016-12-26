Power restored to nearly 5,000 Texarkana residents

Nearly 5,000 SWEPCO customers in Texarkana had their power restored after being without it for about an hour and a half.

A representative with SWEPCO says the outage happened about 7:45 a.m. in a clustered area near downtown on both the Texas and Arkansas side. The company's new interactive outage map gives a better idea of where the outages were.

Works crews were sent out to resolve the problem. According to the SWEPCO spokesperson, a squirrel or another animal got into the substation and caused the outage.

The outage caused traffic lights in the city to go dark but they since been restored.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All right reserved.