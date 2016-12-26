WEB EXTRA: Brando inducted into Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars

Longtime broadcaster and Shreveport native, Tim Brando, was inducted into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars in downtown Shreveport Monday.

The ceremony was at 11 a.m. and honored the Fair Park High School alum for his career in broadcasting and his work with the community in Shreveport.

Before the ceremony, Brando served as the Grand Marshal at the Independence Bowl parade and pep rally.

Brando has long been an advocate for the I-Bowl which has been a fixture in the Shreveport-Bossier area for the past 41 years.

Brando spoke with KSLA News 12 morning anchor Adria Goins about his career and how he felt being honored by his community like this was one of his highest accomplishments.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.