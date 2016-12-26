Man shot outside Shreveport apartment

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was shot while standing outside an apartment Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the Stone Vista Apartments in the 500 block of Stoner Avenue.

According to police, the victim was standing in the apartment complex parking lot when he was shot once in the calf.

The victim told police he saw two men wearing dark clothes at a distance. The men reportedly robbed the man of an undisclosed amount of cash before shooting him and running away.

Two shots were reportedly fired but only one bullet hit him.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the complex.

The victim was taken to University Health and is expected to be ok.

Detectives say the victim would not provide them with any additional descriptive information and police could not find any eye witnesses.

