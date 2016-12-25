Bossier businessman feeds law officers working Christmas Day

Don Tubbs, owner of Tubbs Hardware & Rentals, served up the meals for Bossier sheriff's deputies, Bossier City police officers and Louisiana State Police Troop G troopers who worked Christmas Day. (Source: Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

While many law enforcement officers enjoyed the holiday off with their families, still others had to work Christmas Day.

And for some of them, a Bossier Parish businessman cooked up box lunches. Inside each was ribs, potato salad, beans, a snack cake, Hershey's Kisses, a bottle of sweet tea and a copy of the "Deputy Sheriff's Prayer."

Don Tubbs, owner of Tubbs Hardware & Rentals, served up the meals for Bossier sheriff's deputies, Bossier City police officers and troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop G who were on duty.

"Everything was awesome! We are so grateful to Mr. Tubbs and everyone who made it happen for us," said sheriff's Deputy Jason Gates, who was working at the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

Tubbs said it's his way of showing how much he appreciates what law enforcement officers do to keep the community safe.

The gesture is another example of why Bossier Parish is such a great place to live, Sheriff Julian Whittington said. "This is simply outstanding. What an incredible gesture by Don and his crew at Tubbs Hardware ... ."

