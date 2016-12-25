DeSoto authorities seek help identifying liquor store robber

DeSoto Parish authorities say these images from surveillance cameras were captured during the robbery of Party Shop in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 84 in Mansfield about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 3. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for the public's help in solving the armed robbery of a liquor store earlier this month.

They have released images from surveillance cameras in an attempt to identify and apprehend the man who robbed Party Shop in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 84 at Mansfield about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 3.

He is believed to be 20 to 30 years old and stand 5'6" to 5'10" tall.

The robber was wearing a black T-shirt with a white, thermal top underneath plus black jogging pants at the time.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that results in his arrest.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call is asked to call the DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers toll-free tip line at (800) 505-7867 (STOP). All calls are confidential.

Or tipsters can contact DeSoto sheriff's Capt. James Clements or Sgt. Jordan Ebarb by calling (318) 872-3956.

